Education Department cuts student loan rates for auto pay borrowers

Eligible borrowers in auto pay will get a 1-point rate cut through June 2028, but the biggest gains go to people already current, not the millions in default.

The Education Department said it will temporarily cut interest rates for a slice of federal student loan borrowers who use auto pay, a move designed to look like relief while mostly rewarding people who are already keeping up. The benefit begins July 1 and runs through June 30, 2028, but it applies only to federal Direct Loans disbursed on or after July 1, 2012, and only to borrowers already enrolled in automatic payments or those who sign up by 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Sept. 30, 2026.

The department said the usual auto-pay discount is 0.25 percentage points, so the new policy raises that reduction to 1 percentage point for the three-year window. For borrowers already in auto pay, that is an extra 0.75 percentage-point cut. On a $10,000 balance, a 1-point reduction translates to roughly $100 a year in interest, or about $10 for every $1,000 still owed, before the balance declines through repayment.

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Borrowers already enrolled do not need to take any action to receive the larger reduction. New enrollees must be in auto pay by the September 30 deadline to qualify. The program is not a blanket cut, and many borrowers will see no immediate benefit because they do not have eligible loans, have not enrolled in auto pay, or are not current enough to qualify.

Education Undersecretary Nicholas Kent cast the move as both a consumer benefit and a portfolio management tool. He said the change is meant to make student loan repayment “easier than ever” and improve “the overall health of the federal student loan portfolio.” The politics are easy to see: it lets the administration claim it is easing the burden of college debt without embracing broader cancellation.

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The larger reality is harsher. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau guidance says federal student loan default generally begins after 270 days, or nine months, without payment, and default can lead to wage garnishment, tax refund seizure and credit damage. Urban Institute research says the restart of monthly payments in October 2023 ended temporary protections against delinquency reporting and default, and those problems have since surged.

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The scale is immense. Brookings said that in 2025 about 43 million Americans owed more than $1.6 trillion in federal student debt. The Education Department also said 7.5 million borrowers were enrolled in the SAVE plan and were told to move into a legal repayment plan after a court order ended SAVE on March 10, 2026. Against that backdrop, the auto-pay cut is real, but modest, and it does little for borrowers already in distress unless they first get back into good standing.