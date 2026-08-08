EFL Cup’s wildest scorelines, from Liverpool’s 10-0 rout to record thrillers

Liverpool’s 10-0 rout still defines the EFL Cup’s ceiling, but the competition’s midweek calendar keeps producing shocks, shootouts and freak scorelines.

Liverpool’s 10-0 demolition of Fulham remains the EFL Cup’s most brutal one-off result, a benchmark that still looks absurd in a competition built for disruption. The same tournament has also produced the highest-scoring match in its history, and the 2026-27 campaign has already begun, with early ties reminding everyone why the cup so often slips into chaos.

Why the EFL Cup so often breaks open

Founded in 1960 as the Football League Cup and renamed the EFL Cup in 2016, the competition brings together 92 clubs from England and Wales under one knockout bracket. It is also known as the Carabao Cup through sponsorship, and BBC Sport describes it as a midweek competition whose final is usually staged at Wembley on a Sunday. That calendar matters: it drops into the middle of an overcrowded season and leaves little margin for settled lineups.

The current draw already shows that shape. BBC Sport’s page lists York hosting Crawley and Tranmere welcoming Rochdale in preliminary ties, while Middlesbrough against Wrexham is among the all-Championship cup ties. Those fixtures do not just create opportunities for lower-league clubs; they also produce the kind of uneven nights when a tie can go from cautious to runaway very quickly.

The scorelines that set the ceiling

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Transfermarkt lists Liverpool’s 10-0 win over Fulham on 23 September 1986 as the competition’s highest victory margin, a result that still stands decades later. The same records page identifies Wycombe’s match on 20 September 2005 as the EFL Cup game with the most goals, which underlines a different kind of wildness: not merely one-sidedness, but sustained, end-to-end chaos over 90 minutes.

The wider English benchmark puts those numbers in context. A OneFootball snippet says the biggest scoring win in English football history reached 12-0, with West Bromwich over Darwen in 1892 and Nottingham Forest over Leicester also cited in that wider record context. Liverpool’s 10-0 therefore sits just below the all-time ceiling, which is one reason the Fulham match still resonates whenever the cup’s early rounds begin to run away from one side.

Cup nights still flip expected outcomes

The EFL Cup’s volatility is not only about giant scorelines, but also about the way matches stay alive long enough to turn on penalties. Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Leeds ended 3-0 to Wednesday in the shoot-out, and every Wednesday penalty went in. Henrik Pedersen later praised the “togetherness” of his young players after the shock win, a neat summary of how this competition rewards teams that stay connected when the game stops looking straightforward.

Oldelpaso via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

That result also fit a round full of mixed levels, with Premier League and Championship sides all being funnelled through the same knockout machinery. A single mistake, a saved penalty or a hot spell from a younger squad can change the shape of the night, which is why the cup often produces the kind of scoreline that does not match the pre-match hierarchy. It is the same structural tension that can create a 10-0 at one end of the spectrum and a 3-0 shoot-out win at the other.

A modern competition still capable of shocks

Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup triumph over Liverpool, shown in a BBC Sport video published on 17 March 2025, captured another side of the tournament: the chance for a club to end a long wait for silverware. Eddie Howe’s side won their first major trophy in 70 years, with Dan Burn and Alexander Isak on the scoresheet, and the detail matters because it shows the cup is not only a source of freak results but also of landmark endings.

That is why the return of a new season always sharpens interest in the cup’s extremes. The 2026-27 first round began on Thursday, 6 August, and the early fixtures already place lower-league grounds and Championship pairings on the same page as the sport’s bigger names. In a tournament built on single-leg knockout pressure, the line between routine and record can disappear in a half hour.