Egg Prices Drop Over 40% as Supply Recovers

Egg prices have fallen over 40% since 2025, marking a major shift for consumers. We break down what's driving the drop and what comes next.

Egg prices in the U.S. have dropped more than 40% since 2025, bringing relief to consumers who faced record-high costs during the previous year. The dramatic decline is drawing attention to the unique factors that drove prices up—and what’s now pushing them back down.

From Shortages to Surplus: What Changed?

Egg prices soared in 2025, fueled by a series of avian influenza outbreaks in commercial poultry flocks, supply chain disruptions, and increased feed costs. These factors converged to sharply decrease production and limit availability. According to data highlighted by NPR, the impact was felt nationwide as grocery shoppers saw prices more than double at the height of the shortage.

The tide began turning in late 2025 as poultry farmers rebuilt their flocks and egg production levels rebounded. As supply improved, prices responded quickly—dropping over 40% compared to their peak last year. This reversal follows historical trends where egg prices can fluctuate rapidly with changes in supply and disease outbreaks.

What’s Behind the Price Drop?

Recovery from Avian Flu: The decline in avian influenza cases allowed for the restocking of laying hens, directly increasing egg output.

The decline in avian influenza cases allowed for the restocking of laying hens, directly increasing egg output. Stabilized Feed and Input Costs: After a period of elevated grain prices, feed costs have leveled off, reducing production expenses for farmers.

After a period of elevated grain prices, feed costs have leveled off, reducing production expenses for farmers. Supply Chain Improvements: Fewer transportation and labor disruptions have helped eggs move more efficiently from farms to retailers.

NPR’s reporting notes that the return to more typical market conditions has contributed to the steep drop in retail egg prices.

How Much Have Prices Changed?

On average, the cost of a dozen Grade A large eggs has fallen more than 40% since early 2025. For context, Federal Reserve data show that egg prices reached historic highs last year but have now returned to levels in line with the five-year average. In some regions, prices are even lower than before the 2025 spike.

Lingering Uncertainty and Consumer Impact

Despite the relief, NPR and other market analysts caution that the egg market remains sensitive to disease outbreaks and global commodity fluctuations. The recent volatility has left both producers and consumers wary of future price swings. Still, for now, shoppers are benefiting from lower prices and greater stability on grocery store shelves.

For readers interested in the data behind these trends, the USDA’s Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Outlook provides deeper insights on production forecasts and market projections for 2026.

Looking Ahead

Egg prices are likely to remain relatively stable in the near term, barring major disruptions. Producers continue to monitor for avian flu and other risks that could quickly affect supply. Meanwhile, consumers can expect to pay less at checkout, at least for now—a welcome shift after a year of price hikes.