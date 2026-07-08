Egypt allege bias after Argentina’s controversial World Cup comeback win

Egypt's coach accused FIFA and the referee of bias after a 3-2 Atlanta collapse erased a 2-0 lead and sent Argentina into the quarter-finals.

Egypt's coach Hossam Hassan accused FIFA and the referee of bias after Egypt lost 3-2 to Argentina in Atlanta, turning a 2-0 lead into a World Cup exit. Hassan said his side had “suffered injustice” after the round-of-16 defeat on 7 July 2026, with Egypt’s federation also pressing for an investigation into the match.

The complaint focused on two specific incidents: a disallowed Egypt goal and a penalty claim in the buildup to Argentina’s winner. Those calls became the center of the dispute because Argentina, the reigning world champions after Qatar 2022, completed its comeback in the final stages and left Egypt arguing that the balance of the contest had shifted on officiating decisions as much as on play.

AI-generated illustration

Argentina’s response on the field was decisive. Cristian Romero scored in the 79th minute to begin the recovery, Lionel Messi added another goal and also set up one of the comeback strikes, and Enzo Fernández sealed the result in stoppage time at 90'+2. The FIFA Match Centre recorded Argentina as the 3-2 winner, a result that sent the defending champions into a quarter-final against Switzerland or Colombia.

The allegations of favoritism gained force because Messi was again central to a high-pressure knockout match, but the match record points to a narrower dispute than a sweeping pattern of favoritism. Egypt’s case rests on two challenged decisions and on the sense of injustice that followed a late collapse, not on any prior history of repeated meetings between the teams. Before this game, Argentina and Egypt had faced each other only once in senior international football, a 2-0 Argentina friendly win in 2008.

Argentina entered the match as one of the sport’s most decorated powers, carrying a world title from Qatar and a wider record of sustained success on the biggest stage. Egypt, by contrast, left Atlanta with a grievance that will now test whether the complaint can move beyond frustration at a painful knockout defeat and into a formal review of the decisions that shaped it.