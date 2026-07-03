Egypt and Australia chase historic first knockout win in Dallas

Egypt reached Dallas after its first World Cup win, while Australia chased a knockout breakthrough in a match that reached Cairo at 9 p.m. and Canberra at 4 a.m.

Egypt had already arrived at Dallas Stadium on Friday for a Round of 32 meeting with Australia that stretched far beyond North Texas. The kickoff was set for 1 p.m. in Dallas, 9 p.m. in Cairo and 4 a.m. on July 4 in Canberra, a scheduling spread that turned one match into a cross-continental event.

The stakes were unusually sharp for both sides. Egypt had just made history by beating New Zealand 3-1 for its first World Cup victory, a result that also carried Hossam Hassan’s team into the knockout stage for the first time. Mohamed Salah delivered the decisive goal after Egypt came from behind, and the result gave the Pharaohs a chance to extend a breakthrough campaign into the bracket phase.

Australia arrived with a different but equally loaded target. Tony Popovic’s side advanced as runner-up from its group and now had a shot at its first victory in a World Cup elimination match. Jackson Irvine said the Socceroos wanted to become the first Australian team to win a knockout game at a World Cup, a benchmark that has hovered over the program across multiple tournaments. FIFA said the squad’s run had already produced back-to-back knockout-stage appearances, a sign of steady progress even before the Dallas test.

The winner in Dallas was scheduled to meet Argentina or Cabo Verde in the Round of 16 in Atlanta on July 7. That route gave the game immediate consequences, with one side moving toward a deeper run and the other left to regroup after a shot at another piece of history.

Egypt’s latest milestone and Australia’s pursuit of a first knockout win gave the match a rare symmetry. One team had already broken through against New Zealand; the other had reached the same stage with enough confidence to believe a second historic step was possible. Dallas, for one afternoon, became the meeting point for both ambitions.