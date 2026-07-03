Egypt beats Australia on penalties, earns first World Cup knockout win

Emam Ashour's 13th-minute header put Egypt ahead in Arlington, and the Pharaohs outlasted Australia 4-2 on penalties for their first World Cup knockout win.

Emam Ashour gave Egypt the early edge with a headed finish in the 13th minute, and the Pharaohs held on long enough to beat Australia 4-2 in a penalty shootout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The result sent Egypt into the next round and delivered the country its first victory in a World Cup knockout match.

Ashour’s goal came from a free kick and a second chance inside the area. His first effort was blocked, but the ball fell back to him and he headed it past Australia to make it 1-0. Tournament trackers later marked the strike as the 250th goal of the 2026 World Cup, a statistical marker that underscored how early the match arrived in the tournament’s scoring history.

Australia answered in the 55th minute when Mohamed Hany put the ball into his own net, leveling the round-of-32 match at 1-1. Neither side found a winner in regulation, sending the game to penalties after a tense stretch in which Egypt had to protect a narrow lead and Australia pressed for a breakthrough in the Dallas-area venue.

Michael Barera via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The shootout broke Egypt’s long wait for a knockout victory. After the 1-1 draw, Egypt converted enough of its penalties to win 4-2 and advance, turning Ashour’s early header into the opening act of a historic night for the Selección de Egipto.