Egypt current account deficit widens to $5.1 billion in quarter

Egypt’s current account gap more than doubled to $5.1 billion as higher oil imports outpaced gains from remittances, tourism and canal receipts.

Egypt's current account deficit more than doubled to $5.1 billion in the January-March quarter from $2.3 billion a year earlier, as a larger merchandise trade gap overwhelmed gains from some of the country’s biggest foreign-currency earners. The central bank data show the pressure point plainly: more dollars went out for imports than came in from exports.

Oil drove much of the damage. Oil imports climbed to $5.7 billion from $4.8 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, while exports rose only to $1.6 billion from $1.2 billion. That left the trade account exposed even as remittances from Egyptians working abroad rose sharply to $12.8 billion from $9.3 billion, tourism revenue increased to $4.2 billion from $3.8 billion, and Suez Canal receipts improved. Net foreign direct investment edged down to $3.7 billion from $3.8 billion, underscoring how little fresh outside capital was added to the mix.

The latest balance-of-payments figures suggest the strain is not a one-quarter anomaly. For July-March of fiscal 2025/26, the Central Bank of Egypt said the overall balance of payments deficit narrowed to $1.8 billion from $1.9 billion a year earlier, helped by stronger FDI, remittances, tourism and canal revenues. But the current account deficit still widened to $14.6 billion over the nine months, while portfolio investment recorded a net outflow of $4.4 billion, reversing a $2.1 billion inflow in the previous year. Egypt’s financing picture has therefore remained mixed: more money is coming in through some channels, but it is not flowing steadily enough to erase the external gap.

Ricardo Liberato via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

That pattern matters because Egypt has spent years balancing inflation, currency pressure and its need for dollars to pay for fuel and food imports. In fiscal 2024/25, the central bank said the current account deficit had improved by 22.6 percent to $13.2 billion from $17.1 billion a year earlier, supported by remittances of $26.4 billion and tourism revenue of $12.5 billion. Yet the oil trade deficit still widened to $10.3 billion from $5.1 billion as oil imports jumped to $14.5 billion from $9.7 billion, a reminder that energy costs can erase gains elsewhere.

That dependence leaves Egypt exposed to swings in global oil prices, trade flows and travel demand. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has previously put losses from Red Sea disruptions at $10 billion, a figure that shows how quickly Suez Canal receipts can become part of the country’s financing stress.