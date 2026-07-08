Egypt lodges FIFA complaint over officiating in Argentina defeat

Egypt asked FIFA to remove the refereeing crew after a 3-2 loss to Argentina, citing VAR disputes and what it called double standards.

Egypt’s football federation has asked FIFA to investigate the officiating crew from its 3-2 Round of 16 defeat to Argentina and to remove the officials from the rest of the World Cup, saying the match exposed “double standards” in refereeing.

The complaint was filed by Egyptian Football Association president Hany Abou Rida after the loss on Tuesday at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta. FIFA listed French referee François Letexier for the tie, and its match centre identified him as the official for a game in which Argentina recovered from 2-0 down to win 3-2, with Enzo Fernández scoring the decisive goal.

Egypt’s complaint centered on several decisions it said changed the flow of the match. Those included a goal ruled out after a VAR review and a late penalty appeal involving Mohamed Salah that the association said was not reviewed. The federation asked FIFA to examine both the referee and the VAR team, and to remove the full officiating crew from the remainder of the tournament.

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The anger carried beyond the federation office. Egypt coach Hossam Hassan said his team had been “cheated” and complained about a lack of “respect” and fair play after the final whistle. Egyptian players and fans were also furious over the disputed calls, as the defeat ended their run in the last 16.

The case now turns on FIFA’s handling of its own officials. Egypt’s complaint places the tournament’s refereeing standards under scrutiny at a moment when the world governing body has continued to present VAR as a check on error, not a source of fresh doubt. For Egypt, the question is whether a federation outside football’s most powerful circles will get the same review and accountability that bigger sides have come to expect when a knockout match turns on one controversial decision.