New Zealand’s early roar at BC Place gave way to an Egyptian surge as Mohamed Salah and Mahmoud Hassan “Trézéguet” turned a 1-0 deficit into history.

New Zealand’s first-half celebration at BC Place felt loud enough to tilt the stadium, with Finn Surman’s 15th-minute header sending the small but spirited New Zealand contingent into full voice. By the end, the noise had swung hard the other way: Egypt supporters rose to their feet as Mostafa Ziko, Mohamed Salah and Mahmoud Hassan “Trézéguet” completed a 3-1 comeback that gave Egypt its first World Cup win.

The Group G match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, had looked set for a different script after Surman beat the Egyptian defense to a cross and finished past Max Crocombe. New Zealand carried that 1-0 lead into halftime, but Egypt changed the tempo after the break, pressing higher and forcing the match into the kind of pressure-cooker atmosphere that matched the crowd’s split allegiances. As Egypt found space, the Egyptian section inside the stadium grew louder with every attack, while the early New Zealand roar faded into nervous silence.

Mostafa Ziko pulled Egypt level, Mohamed Salah then put Egypt ahead, and substitute Mahmoud Hassan “Trézéguet” struck late to settle the result. Salah’s goal was especially significant: it moved him to 68 international goals for Egypt, and the forward was given a standing ovation when he was replaced in the 85th minute. The reaction inside BC Place underlined how much momentum had shifted, with Egypt supporters sensing that a breakthrough long denied was finally within reach.

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The result carried historic weight beyond one night in Vancouver. Egypt had played seven previous World Cup matches since its debut in 1934 without recording a victory, a drought finally broken on Sunday, June 21, 2026. The win sent Egypt to the top of Group G and left New Zealand still without a World Cup victory in its history, despite previous appearances in 2010, when the team drew all three of its matches.