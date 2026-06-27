Egypt reaches World Cup knockout stage for first time ever

Mahmoud Saber’s fifth-minute goal and a late VAR offside call sent Egypt into the World Cup knockout stage for the first time, while Iran was left waiting.

Egypt carved out a place in the World Cup knockout phase for the first time in its history, surviving a 1-1 draw with Iran at Seattle Stadium after a late Iranian goal was ruled out for offside. The result, secured on June 27, 2026, left Egypt unbeaten in the group stage and forced Iran to wait on results elsewhere to learn whether its tournament continues.

Mahmoud Saber put Egypt ahead in the fifth minute, finishing after Mohamed Salah’s shot was deflected into his path. Iran answered nine minutes later through Ramin Rezaeian, whose equalizer settled the match into a tense stalemate that lasted until stoppage time. Then came the moment that defined the night for both sides: Iran thought it had found a decisive late winner, only for VAR to intervene and overturn the goal for offside.

The margin mattered because of the structure of the expanded 48-team World Cup. Twelve groups feed into a round of 32, with the top two from each group joined by the eight best third-placed teams. In that system, a single disallowed goal can reshape a team’s path, and Iran’s late disappointment left its fate dependent on the final outcomes in Groups J, K and L.

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For Egypt, the draw carried a far different weight. Hossam Hassan’s side arrived as leaders of CAF Group A in qualifying, finishing with eight wins and two draws in 10 matches, and Salah scored nine of those goals. Before this tournament, Egypt had played in three World Cups without winning a match, posting two draws and five defeats. Now it has moved beyond the group stage for the first time and enters the next round with a ceiling that has already been raised.

Group G had been billed as demanding, with Belgium and New Zealand joining Egypt and Iran, but Egypt handled the pressure and collected the point it needed. Iran, managed by Amir Ghalenoei, will now have to absorb a result that felt within reach until the final review. One side left Seattle with a place in the last 32; the other was left counting the breaks that did not go its way.