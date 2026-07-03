Egypt wins dramatic penalty shootout to reach World Cup last 16

Egypt held its nerve at AT&T Stadium, beating Australia 4-2 on penalties for its first men's World Cup knockout win. Hossam Abdelmaguid buried the decider.

Egypt beat Australia 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw and 120 tense minutes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, sending Hossam Hassan’s side into the World Cup last 16 for the first time in the men’s tournament. The result gave Egypt a breakthrough that had long eluded it on the game’s biggest stage and set up a next-round meeting with the winner of Argentina vs. Cabo Verde in Atlanta on 7 July.

Emam Ashour put Egypt ahead in the 13th minute with a header, but Mohamed Hany turned the match with an own goal in the 55th minute to bring Australia level. Neither side found a winner in extra time, and the shootout turned on Australia’s misses from Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington before Hossam Abdelmaguid converted the decisive penalty for Egypt.

Mohamed Salah, who had been under observation because of a hamstring problem, stayed involved and scored his penalty. Egypt finished perfect in its four attempts from the spot, a composed response after the match had swung back and forth over two hours of play.

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The victory marked Egypt’s first win in a knockout match at a men’s World Cup, a milestone that followed its first tournament victory overall earlier in the competition, a 3-1 comeback against New Zealand in the group stage. That run has pushed Hossam Hassan’s team into a last-16 tie with a clearer route than it has had in previous tournaments, and it now carries a chance to build beyond the group stage for the first time.

Australia, meanwhile, remains without a knockout-stage win in a men’s World Cup. Its previous eliminations came against Italy in 2006 and Argentina in 2022, and this latest exit leaves Tony Popovic’s side still searching for a first breakthrough in direct elimination play. Egypt’s reward is a high-stakes date in Atlanta, where the path to the quarterfinals will narrow again against either Argentina or Cabo Verde.