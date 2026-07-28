Eight family members found dead in Grand Haven Township home

Smoke reports led firefighters to a Grand Haven Township home, where eight family members, including six children, were found dead and later tied to a murder-suicide.

Firefighters responding to reports of smoke on Riverside Trail near 148th Avenue and Mercury Drive found eight family members dead inside a Grand Haven Township home, including six children ages 5 to 15. The residence sits in Ottawa County on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan, where the discovery sent shock through the Grand Haven community.

Ottawa County sheriff’s officials later classified the deaths as a murder-suicide and arson. Relatives identified the adults as Kristopher Karolkiewicz, 47, and Mandy Karolkiewicz, 39, along with their six children. Authorities said some of the victims had gunshot wounds, and Capt. Jake Sparks described the scene as “complicated” and “complex” as deputies worked to determine what happened inside the home.

The case has focused attention on the warning signs that often precede family annihilation and on how those signs can be missed before a household reaches a fatal point. So far, public details center on the smoke call, the gunshot wounds and the fire itself. Officials have not publicly detailed whether the family had prior contacts with police, courts or support services, or how any firearm in the home was obtained or stored.

AI-generated illustration

Grand Haven Area Public Schools said it would offer counseling and other support to students, staff and families after the deaths, reflecting how quickly the tragedy reached beyond one address and into a school system with children among the victims. The district’s response came as neighbors and local institutions absorbed the loss of a family that included school-aged children in a community where many residents knew the area around Riverside Trail.

Investigators continued to examine the sequence of fire and shooting that turned a smoke report into one of the most devastating domestic-violence cases in West Michigan this year. With eight lives lost in a single home, the remaining questions now center on the points where family danger can become visible and where intervention can still fail.