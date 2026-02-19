Eight Science-Backed Habits for a Healthier Heart

Cardiologists agree on core habits for a healthier heart. Here’s what science and top experts recommend for reducing cardiovascular risk.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, but experts say adopting specific science-backed habits can dramatically lower risk and improve long-term health. Cardiologists interviewed by The Washington Post all agreed on the importance of daily physical activity, but emphasized that a comprehensive approach involving multiple lifestyle changes yields the greatest benefit.

Why Heart Health Habits Matter

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease kills nearly 700,000 Americans each year. Many of these deaths are preventable with better lifestyle choices. The American Heart Association has distilled the latest research into eight core habits known as Life’s Essential 8, which include:

Eating a nutritious diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats

Engaging in regular physical activity —at least 150 minutes per week of moderate exercise

Not smoking or using tobacco products

Maintaining a healthy weight

Getting enough sleep, ideally 7-9 hours each night

Managing blood pressure to stay within recommended ranges

to stay within recommended ranges Controlling cholesterol levels

Monitoring and regulating blood sugar

These habits are backed by extensive studies, including research compiled by the National Institutes of Health, demonstrating that individuals who optimize all eight have significantly lower rates of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular events.

Cardiologists Agree: Move More Every Day

When The Washington Post asked three leading cardiologists to name the single best habit for heart health, all pointed to physical activity as foundational. Regular exercise strengthens the heart muscle, improves circulation, and helps control weight and blood pressure, which are all critical for cardiovascular health.

But physicians stressed that focusing on just one habit is not enough. As explained in the American Heart Association’s 2022 scientific statement, the cumulative effect of multiple positive behaviors is far greater than any one change alone. For example, combining physical activity with a heart-healthy diet and not smoking multiplies the benefits and further reduces risk.

Diet and Sleep: Underrated Keys to Heart Health

In addition to exercise, cardiologists highlighted the importance of a balanced diet and adequate sleep. Eating more fiber, nuts, and unsaturated fats while limiting processed foods, sodium, and sugar helps lower cholesterol and blood pressure. Chronic sleep deprivation, on the other hand, has been linked to increased heart disease risk in numerous studies.

Resources from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute offer practical tips for incorporating these changes, such as meal planning, stress management, and tracking physical activity.

Progress and Challenges in Public Health

Despite clear guidelines, many Americans struggle to meet all eight habits. Data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System show that sedentary lifestyles, poor diet, and high rates of obesity remain common. However, even small improvements in one or two areas can make a measurable difference in heart health over time.

Looking Forward

Experts emphasize that heart disease prevention is a lifelong journey, not a one-time fix. While genetics and age play a role, the majority of heart risk comes from modifiable behaviors. By steadily building and maintaining these eight habits, individuals can dramatically lower their risk and enjoy better quality of life.