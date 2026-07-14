Eight held over terror threat to Suffolk Muslim event

Eight people were held on suspicion of terror offences after police disrupted a suspected extreme right-wing threat to a Muslim gathering near Ipswich. Officials said the intervention likely saved lives.

Eight people were being held on suspicion of terror offences after police moved against a suspected extreme right-wing threat to the UK Ijtima event at Shrubland Hall near Ipswich. Twelve people were arrested on Sunday and Monday, and eight of those detained under section 41 of the Terrorism Act were granted warrants of further detention, giving investigators more time to question them.

The suspected target was the Muslim gathering at Shrubland Hall in Suffolk, which ran from 9 to 12 July and drew about 15,000 people. Suffolk Police advised organisers to close the event slightly earlier than planned on Sunday as a precaution after Counter Terrorism Policing London became aware of a potential serious threat. Police said there is not believed to be any wider threat to the public.

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Three men aged 55, 60 and 82 were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and later released on bail. A 48-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was also released on bail. The others remained in custody while detectives continued to examine the case, which counter-terrorism police linked to extreme right-wing terrorism.

The response drew praise from ministers and Muslim organisations. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the police response had "undoubtedly saved lives," while Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he would "not tolerate" attacks on Muslim communities or anti-Muslim hatred. The Muslim Council of Britain also said the intervention had "undoubtedly saved lives" and thanked counter-terror police for their swift action, saying it was relieved everyone was safe.

The case came as Britain’s national terrorism threat level remained at SEVERE, raised in May 2026 and meaning an attack is considered highly likely.