Eight killed in chain-reaction crashes on Hungary's M1 highway

A truck fire, a blocked lane and a minibus crash left eight dead on the M1 near Győr, turning one wreck into a deadly chain reaction.

A pre-dawn crash on Hungary’s main westbound motorway became a second, deadlier collision when traffic backed up near Győr. By the time the roadway cleared enough for investigators to begin piecing together the sequence, eight people were dead and two others were injured.

Police said the first crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near the 114-kilometer mark of the M1, when a truck collided with a construction vehicle and caught fire. Roughly half an hour later, a minibus carrying nine people slammed into a truck that had stopped in the congestion left by the earlier wreck. Seven people died in that second crash, while two survived with injuries.

The full toll from the two incidents was eight killed and two wounded. Authorities closed the motorway in both directions during the investigation and diverted traffic, including shutting one lane toward Austria, as the crash scene on the key corridor between Budapest, Győr and Hegyeshalom remained under police control.

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The wrecks immediately raised questions about whether this was an isolated catastrophe or a warning about the dangers of one of Central Europe’s busiest transit arteries. The M1 carries freight, local traffic and cross-border travel along the route to Austria, and a stopped truck in heavy congestion quickly became a fatal obstacle for the minibus.

Péter Magyar posted condolences and said the victims were foreign nationals, while police later told 24.hu that all of the dead were men. Police also said the minibus carried Moldovan license plates, and the truck involved in the first collision had Moldovan plates as well. Maia Sandu said Moldovan institutions were in contact with Hungarian authorities to help after the crash.

Source: static.independent.co.uk

The pattern of the wrecks pointed to more than a single moment of driver error. A fire, a backup, a stopped truck and a second impact combined to turn one collision into a chain-reaction disaster on a motorway built to move traffic quickly across Hungary. For investigators, the immediate task was to identify the victims and reconstruct the sequence. For road planners and emergency services, the broader question is how quickly danger can spread when a crash freezes a major international route.