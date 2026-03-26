EJ Smith and Ty Simpson Draw NFL Draft Interest

NFL teams intensify pre-draft evaluations as EJ Smith and Ty Simpson schedule private workouts with the Cowboys and Jets, reflecting strategic moves ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

NFL teams are ramping up their scouting efforts as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, with private workouts scheduled for several high-profile prospects. EJ Smith, son of Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, and quarterback Ty Simpson are among those drawing attention from teams looking to bolster their rosters with young talent.

EJ Smith to Work Out with the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have arranged a private workout with draft prospect EJ Smith, a running back whose college career has been closely watched thanks to both his on-field production and his family legacy. This development was first reported by Dallas News, highlighting the connection between the franchise and Smith’s father, Emmitt Smith, the NFL’s all-time leading rusher and a Cowboys legend.

Smith played college football at Stanford, where he demonstrated versatility as a rusher and receiver. According to his college stats, Smith contributed in multiple phases of the offense, making him a valuable asset for modern NFL schemes. Analysts note that his football IQ and athletic lineage could make him an attractive mid-to-late round selection. The NFL’s official draft prospect profile describes Smith as a player with "good hands out of the backfield and a willingness to contribute on special teams."

Jets Focus on Ty Simpson at Quarterback

Meanwhile, the New York Jets are targeting the quarterback position, having set up a private workout with Ty Simpson, according to the New York Post. Simpson, a highly-touted prospect, has generated buzz as teams look to address their long-term needs at quarterback. The Jets’ interest in Simpson adds to the intrigue around their draft strategy, with speculation swirling about whether they’ll use a premium pick on a passer or address other positions of need.

Private workouts are a critical part of the pre-draft process, allowing teams to conduct in-depth evaluations beyond the NFL Combine and college pro days. For the Jets, bringing in Simpson signals a thorough approach to assessing their options under center, especially following recent seasons marked by quarterback instability.

Draft Landscape and Strategic Implications

The Cowboys’ workout with Smith comes amid questions about the team’s running back depth, prompting speculation about adding youth to the position.

The Jets’ meeting with Simpson could influence their draft-day priorities, especially if the team is considering trading up or down in the draft order.

Both teams are making moves consistent with league-wide trends of scheduling private sessions with prospects to gather additional performance data and character insights.

What’s Next Ahead of the Draft

With the NFL Draft prospect pool being evaluated by every franchise, the coming weeks are expected to bring more private workouts and rising speculation. Teams hope these final assessments will help identify future stars and avoid costly draft misses. While the Cowboys’ interest in Smith carries the weight of family history, the Jets’ focus on Simpson highlights the premium placed on quarterback talent in today’s NFL.

As draft day nears, fans and analysts alike will be watching to see if these private workouts translate into selections that shape the league’s future. The stories of EJ Smith and Ty Simpson underscore the exhaustive process teams undertake in pursuit of the next generation of NFL standouts.