El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate primary in costly Democratic battle

Abdul El-Sayed upset Haley Stevens in Michigan’s costly Democratic Senate primary, setting up a November test of whether a left-wing message can win a swing state.

Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary on Aug. 5, defeating Rep. Haley Stevens in a race that became the party’s most expensive Senate primary in U.S. history. The contest drew more than $65 million in spending and tens of millions of dollars from AIPAC against El-Sayed, a former public health official and epidemiologist who ran on Medicare for All and a sharper critique of corporate money in politics.

The result now pushes a progressive candidate into a November battle in a state Democrats see as central to their bid for control of the U.S. Senate. A New York Times live update showed El-Sayed ahead with 740,943 votes, or 48.48 percent, to Stevens’ 726,045 votes, or 47.51 percent, with more than 95 percent of the vote counted. That narrow margin underscored how little room there was between the party’s left and center even after months of national attention.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer backed Stevens, signaling establishment support for the centrist wing of the party. El-Sayed drew support from prominent progressives and made the race a referendum on whether Democrats should lean harder into a message built around economic populism, health care expansion and opposition to big donors. CBS News noted that El-Sayed also addressed his views on the Democratic Socialists of America and how he would work with established Democrats.

The primary’s political weight went far beyond Michigan. Democrats view the state’s Senate seat as one of their clearest paths to Senate control, and the nominee will now face the Republican candidate, U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, in a general election that will hinge on turnout and coalition management in suburban counties, union-heavy communities and Arab American neighborhoods. Those voters helped make Michigan a battleground in recent cycles, and they will now decide whether a more unapologetic left-wing message can travel beyond deep-blue terrain.

Reaction after the vote pointed to the stakes for both parties. Some Stevens supporters argued she would have been better positioned in November, while progressives cast El-Sayed’s win as proof that the party’s base is moving left. Donald Trump added to the fallout by calling the result “great news for the Republican Party,” a sign that Republicans see the nomination fight as an opening in a state they will try to flip.