Elaine Chao speaks as Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized for weeks

Elaine Chao defended a planned trip to China as Mitch McConnell stayed hospitalized since June 14, renewing pressure for clearer disclosure from a sitting senator’s office.

Mitch McConnell has remained hospitalized since June 14, and the limited public explanation for his condition has put a spotlight on what voters are entitled to know when a senior senator is out of sight for weeks. Elaine Chao’s office said her trip to China had been planned long before, that she met people including the U.S. ambassador, and that McConnell’s health did not require an immediate return to the United States.

Chao left for China on June 12, two days before McConnell was hospitalized, and her staff later said she has returned to the United States. During the trip, she also met Chinese officials including Vice President Han Zheng, adding to the attention around a family already under scrutiny because of McConnell’s prolonged stay in the hospital.

McConnell’s office said on July 2 that he was still hospitalized, continuing his recovery, improving, and working with staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate was out of session. His last Senate vote came on June 11, a day before Chao left for China and three days before his hospitalization, leaving a gap between his public duties and the sparse disclosures about his medical condition.

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The question now reaches beyond one family trip. McConnell is 84, announced on February 20, 2025, that he will not seek reelection in 2026, and stepped down as Senate Republican leader in 2024 after becoming the longest-serving party leader in Senate history. Even as he prepares to leave office, he still represents Kentucky, and his ability to weigh in on legislation, committee work and party strategy remains a matter of public business.

On July 7, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he spoke with McConnell by phone on July 6 in a lengthy conversation that covered national security. Senate GOP Whip John Barrasso said he spoke with McConnell by phone Tuesday for about 20 minutes and said McConnell was engaged and eager to return to the Senate. But the basic circumstances of the hospitalization have still not been fully explained.

Master Sgt. Cecilio Ricardo, U.S. Air Force via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Emergency medical personnel responded to McConnell’s Washington home on June 14, and dispatch audio referred to a cardiac arrest with CPR in progress, though McConnell’s office has not confirmed the identity of the unconscious person in the recording. That unresolved detail is why the secrecy matters: when a senator’s hospitalization stretches on, a bare statement about recovery may satisfy a family, but it does not answer the public’s need to know how representation, voting power and Republican leadership are being affected.