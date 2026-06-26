Elanga levels for Sweden in decisive World Cup group clash

Anthony Elanga’s long-range equalizer snapped Sweden back to life in Dallas, keeping its Group F hopes alive and sharpening the race for Monterrey or Houston.

Anthony Elanga dragged Sweden level with a strike from outside the box against Japan, a goal that shifted a must-win Group F finale back toward the Scandinavians and kept their World Cup hopes alive in Dallas. The Newcastle United forward beat the Japan goalkeeper from range to make it 1-1 in a match FIFA framed as decisive for both teams’ route into the round of 32.

The equalizer carried outsized weight because Sweden had arrived at Dallas Stadium under pressure after a 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands at Houston Stadium. Elanga had already set the tone for Sweden’s response after that loss, telling FIFA that “the scoreline doesn't really reflect the performance” and that “the most important thing is to take the positives from this game and try to make the next game even better.” Against Japan, Sweden turned that belief into a result that mattered.

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FIFA had made the stakes plain before kick-off. Japan and Sweden closed their Group F campaigns needing to secure their place in the knockout phase, with the group winner due to move on to Monterrey and the runner-up headed to Houston for the round of 32. Sweden’s route to the finale had already included a 5-1 opening win over Tunisia, so the final group match was the last chance to convert flashes of attacking form into qualification.

The timing underscored how much hinged on the game. Kick-off came at 18:00 in Dallas, 08:00 on 26 June in Tokyo and 01:00 on 26 June in Stockholm, a schedule that placed Sweden’s late group push under immediate scrutiny at home and abroad. As the ball left Elanga’s foot from distance and flew past the Japanese keeper, Sweden found the kind of moment that can change a tournament in a single swing.

Ardfern via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

For Sweden, the goal was more than an equalizer. It revived momentum after the heavy loss to the Netherlands, kept the group table open, and gave Graham Potter’s side a route to keep fighting for the knockout rounds. In a group decided by margins, Elanga’s finish offered Sweden the kind of resilience that can carry a team from damage control into the next stage.