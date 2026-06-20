Elanga sparks Sweden’s World Cup return with stunning opener

Anthony Elanga came off the bench to bend Sweden ahead against Poland, igniting a 3-2 win that sent Graham Potter’s side to the World Cup.

Anthony Elanga changed Sweden’s night in a single burst of pace. Introduced as a substitute, the Manchester United forward broke open the play against Poland with a sharp run and a left-footed finish into the top corner, the kind of direct attack that turned a tight playoff into Sweden’s gateway back to the World Cup.

The opener came after Yasin Ayari slipped Elanga into space in a flowing move that immediately exposed Poland’s defensive shape. UEFA described the strike as a glorious effort, and it set the tone for a match in which Sweden looked most dangerous when it played forward quickly and trusted runners to attack the back line. Elanga’s goal was more than a highlight. It was the moment the game tilted in Sweden’s favor.

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Sweden led 1-0 before the break, then doubled the advantage through Gustaf Lagerbielke’s header. Poland kept pushing and made the contest uncomfortable, but Viktor Gyökeres delivered the decisive goal in the 88th minute to seal a 3-2 victory and complete the job in the playoff. For Graham Potter, the response from his players mattered as much as the scoreline. “Unbelievable night. Wow, just to be part of that is an incredible honour... I’m just so pleased for the team,” Potter said after the match. He added that it was a “night incredible” and said he was proud of the squad for staying together in a game that was emotional and difficult to control.

The result carried Sweden back to the World Cup for the first time since 2018 and secured its 13th appearance in the tournament. That return did not come through the main qualifying path. Sweden finished fourth in its group, but stayed alive by virtue of its Nations League ranking, then finished the playoff run by beating Ukraine and Poland. The finish also underlined Sweden’s football pedigree: its best World Cup result remains the runner-up spot in 1958.

Photo by Omar Ramadan

For Potter, Elanga’s impact was a practical lesson in how a bench option can reshape a knockout match. Sweden did not simply ride out pressure in Solna; it found another gear through pace, vertical running and cleaner finishing after the substitution. With Elanga among the key names in Potter’s squad ahead of the 2026 finals, Sweden’s return was built on more than one brilliant goal. It was built on the ability to change the game when it mattered most.