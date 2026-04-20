Elden Ring Movie Cast Announced as Filming Begins

Production on Alex Garland's live-action 'Elden Ring' movie is underway, with Tom Burke, Havana Rose Liu, Sonoya Mizuno, and Emma Laird joining the cast.

Production has officially begun on the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Elden Ring, as director Alex Garland brings the acclaimed video game to theaters with a newly announced cast. Tom Burke, Havana Rose Liu, Sonoya Mizuno, and Emma Laird have joined the film, marking a major milestone for the project as cameras start rolling ahead of its planned release on March 3, 2028, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A Highly Anticipated Adaptation Moves Forward

The Elden Ring video game has become a global phenomenon since its launch, with millions of units sold and strong critical acclaim.

Alex Garland, known for his distinctive work in science fiction and drama, steps into the director’s chair for this ambitious adaptation.

The film’s newly revealed cast includes Tom Burke ("The Wonder"), Havana Rose Liu ("No Exit"), Sonoya Mizuno ("Ex Machina"), and Emma Laird ("Mayor of Kingstown").

Garland’s involvement has drawn significant industry attention due to his track record on visually striking and thematically rich projects, with the British Film Institute analyzing his prior films and highlighting his reputation for blending genre elements with psychological depth. His approach is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the adaptation, especially as video game movies continue to rise in popularity and box office performance.

Cast and Crew Details

While plot specifics remain under wraps, the casting announcement provides the first glimpse into the film’s ensemble. Official records on IMDb list Burke, Liu, Mizuno, and Laird as key additions, though their roles have not been disclosed. The production is reportedly assembling an experienced team to faithfully translate the game’s sprawling fantasy world for a cinematic audience.

Why Elden Ring Is Generating Buzz

Elden Ring is recognized for its deep lore, challenging gameplay, and open-world design, elements that contributed to its massive commercial and critical success.

According to Metacritic, the game holds an aggregate score of 96/100, placing it among the highest-rated titles of its generation.

The game’s popularity makes it a prime candidate for adaptation, following the trend of video game movies achieving strong box office performances in recent years.

Garland’s film aims to capture this expansive narrative and visual scope, a challenge that has both excited and concerned fans. With production now underway, observers are keen to see whether the adaptation can honor the game’s legacy while appealing to new audiences.

Looking Ahead to Theatrical Release

The project is slated for a March 3, 2028 theatrical release. While details on the supporting cast and story remain tightly controlled, the involvement of Garland and this ensemble signals a high-profile entry into the competitive world of video game adaptations. Industry analysts will be watching closely as more information emerges and the film edges toward its debut.

As production moves forward, fans of Elden Ring and cinema alike will be watching for further updates, including first-look images, trailers, and additional casting news. The adaptation’s progress represents a significant moment for cross-media storytelling, with expectations set by both the game’s devoted fanbase and Garland’s established reputation in film.