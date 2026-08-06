Electrical failure triggers major rail chaos across north and Midlands

An electrical supply failure at a communications centre triggered cancellations across the Midlands, North West and Greater Manchester, while about 85 passengers were evacuated to a hotel.

An electrical supply failure at a communications centre triggered major rail disruption across the Midlands, Greater Manchester and the North West, forcing cancellations and delays on Avanti West Coast and CrossCountry services. National Rail logged the incident at 14:03 and said the disruption was expected to last until the end of the day, with its live update still being refreshed at 17:50.

The failure spread beyond one corridor. Routes in and around Sheffield were also hit, and BBC said services were expected to be disrupted until the end of Thursday, underscoring how quickly the fault cascaded across multiple operators and regions rather than staying contained at a single location.

Passengers described “nightmare” journeys as trains were halted or turned back, and one service saw around 85 passengers safely evacuated to a nearby hotel after the power failure. Rail authorities told people already on board disrupted services not to leave trains unless they were at stations because it could be dangerous, a warning that reflected the safety risks created when a network fault leaves trains stranded between stops.

Michael Bevan via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The disruption exposed how dependent north and Midlands rail services are on a communications centre whose power supply can affect large parts of the network at once. The Star reported that trains across the North and Midlands were cancelled as the power cut swept the country, while National Rail’s own disruption page listed major problems in the Greater Manchester area and North West of England.

For passengers, the immediate experience was cancelled departures, long delays and uncertainty about whether services would recover before evening. For operators, the test was not only restoring electricity but also managing evacuation, advising people not to move off trains in unsafe places and keeping live service information moving as the fault rippled through England’s rail network.