e.l.f. Beauty raises forecast as international growth gains traction

e.l.f. Beauty raised its outlook after strong demand and said overseas sales make up about 20% of revenue, underscoring room to grow beyond the U.S.

e.l.f. Beauty raised its annual sales and profit forecast on Aug. 5 after strong demand for its affordable makeup, skincare and beauty products, and the company said international expansion is still a major growth opportunity. Overseas sales accounted for about 20% of revenue, a sign that the brand’s push beyond the U.S. is already contributing meaningfully but still has room to run.

That overseas business is now central to the case for e.l.f. Beauty. The company described international expansion as a “big white space” as it looks to extend a formula built on low prices, fast-moving product launches and social-media-friendly branding into more markets. For investors, the key question is whether that growth is becoming the clearest proof that beauty demand is holding up even as consumers become more selective about spending.

The latest raise also builds on earlier momentum. On Feb. 4, 2026, e.l.f. Beauty had already lifted annual forecasts on the back of demand for affordable products. A separate company update on Sept. 5, 2024 said e.l.f. was expanding globally through retail launches and market growth, showing that the push abroad has been building for some time rather than emerging as a short-term reaction.

The broader appeal of the category helps explain why e.l.f. has been able to keep growing. Consumers often continue buying lower-ticket personal-care items even when they pull back on bigger discretionary purchases, and that has supported companies that can combine value pricing with strong brand momentum. e.l.f. has leaned into that shift with trend-driven cosmetics aimed at younger shoppers and value-conscious buyers, and the international strategy appears to be extending that appeal into new geographies.

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How much of the forecast increase depends on overseas expansion will matter from here. International growth can be costly, with added pressure from logistics, localization and competition from local and global beauty brands. But if e.l.f. is raising guidance while saying that just 20% of sales come from outside the U.S., the company is signaling that its expansion strategy has enough traction to keep scaling.

The question for the market is whether that strength belongs to e.l.f. alone or reflects a wider opening for affordable beauty brands. For now, the company’s latest forecast suggests that price-sensitive beauty still has room to outperform, and that e.l.f. is increasingly finding growth where its domestic business has already started to mature.