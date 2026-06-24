Eli Lilly plans Europe weight-loss pill launch, pricing hinges on U.S. policy

Eli Lilly is eyeing a Europe and Britain rollout for its obesity pill, but U.S. pricing rules may decide how quickly patients get it and who pays.

Eli Lilly will bring its obesity pill orforglipron to Europe and Britain in the second half of 2026 or early 2027. The rollout will be shaped by the Trump administration’s most-favored-nation pricing push and by how national health systems pay for obesity treatment.

Patrik Jonsson, Lilly’s international chief, said the company is preparing to target the out-of-pocket telehealth market outside the United States while still pursuing public reimbursement where it is available. Lilly plans to use telehealth companies, e-commerce platforms and direct-to-patient channels in markets where obesity drugs are often paid for directly by patients rather than through public health systems.

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Lilly has tied itself to the administration’s pricing agenda through an agreement to provide MFN pricing on new medicines, linking its U.S. launch economics to what it can charge abroad.

Orforglipron is a once-daily, non-peptide GLP-1 receptor agonist, and Lilly has already moved it into the U.S. market under the brand Foundayo. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Foundayo on April 1, 2026, for adults with obesity or overweight and weight-related medical problems. Lilly said on April 9 that the drug was available through LillyDirect and telehealth providers, with commercial coverage pricing starting at $25 a month and self-pay pricing at $149 a month.

J.T. White via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

A 2024 reimbursement review put semaglutide publicly reimbursed in three of five EU4+UK markets reviewed and liraglutide in only one, with tirzepatide not yet reviewed, Germany excluding GLP-1 weight-loss drugs from statutory health insurance and Italy classifying them as non-reimbursed. NICE is already preparing to assess orforglipron, with an expected publication date of November 18, 2026. France became the first European Union country to reimburse anti-obesity drugs for severely obese patients from mid-June 2026.