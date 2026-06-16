Elijah Just scores early as New Zealand lead Iran in World Cup clash

Elijah Just struck in the seventh minute after Chris Wood’s hold-up play, giving New Zealand an early lead over Iran in their first World Cup meeting.

New Zealand took the kind of opening that rewards discipline, not noise. Chris Wood held the ball up under pressure, found space for the assist and Elijah Just finished in the seventh minute to put the All Whites ahead of Iran at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The goal mattered not just on the scoreboard but in how it was built. Against a stronger opponent on paper, New Zealand did not chase the game recklessly or wait for chaos to hand them a chance. Wood’s strength and timing gave the attack a platform, and Just’s early run turned that platform into a lead that reflected clear intent and composure.

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The match carried added weight because it was the first time New Zealand and Iran had met at a FIFA World Cup. For New Zealand, the tournament marked another attempt to end a long men's World Cup drought and claim a first finals win, after previous appearances in 1982 and 2010. That 2010 side finished unbeaten with three draws, a reminder of how hard the All Whites have had to work just to stay alive on this stage.

Los Angeles added another layer of tension. The game unfolded amid expected Iranian-American protests and a politically charged atmosphere around the stadium, with supporters in the city split between backing the team and objecting to the Iranian government. That backdrop made the opening minutes feel even more charged, but New Zealand’s response stayed focused on execution rather than emotion.

Photo by Franco Monsalvo

That is what made the seventh-minute opener so revealing. It was not a random burst of momentum or a highlight born from a defensive error. It was the product of a simple but deliberate plan: use Wood as the pivot, bring runners into play early and attack before Iran could settle into control. For New Zealand, the first goal was evidence that the All Whites arrived in Los Angeles with more than survival in mind.