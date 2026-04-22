Elizabeth Smart, once known for surviving a high-profile abduction, has entered the world of bodybuilding, using her journey to empower others.

Elizabeth Smart, whose story of survival after her 2002 kidnapping captivated the nation, has entered a new chapter—emerging as a competitive bodybuilder. Her recent debut, highlighted by TODAY.com, has drawn attention not just for her physical transformation, but also for the empowering message she’s sharing with survivors and individuals overcoming adversity.

From Survivor to Athlete

More than two decades after enduring and overcoming a traumatic childhood experience, Smart stood on stage in a bikini at a bodybuilding competition, a moment she shared widely on social media. The image of Smart confidently posing is a marked contrast to the way she was introduced to the public spotlight years ago. Now, she hopes to use this new platform to inspire others dealing with trauma, especially women who have experienced abuse or adversity.

Bodybuilding: A Path to Empowerment

Bodybuilding is an intense discipline that requires physical training, dietary rigor, and mental determination. According to recent data, there are over 7 million participants in bodybuilding in the United States, with the sport drawing in people from diverse backgrounds and ages. Smart’s journey underscores the mental and emotional benefits many athletes report from bodybuilding, including a renewed sense of agency and confidence.

Research published in the Journal of Lifestyle Medicine explains that bodybuilding can offer significant psychological benefits, such as improved self-esteem and reduced symptoms of depression—outcomes particularly relevant for trauma survivors.

Sending a Message of Resilience

Smart’s decision to compete goes beyond personal achievement. Her public presence at bodybuilding events is a deliberate act to challenge stereotypes about survivors of trauma. As TODAY.com highlighted, Smart uses her platform to encourage others to reclaim their bodies and their stories. Her journey aligns with broader efforts to support those who have experienced adverse childhood experiences, a field where research shows that empowerment and agency are key to long-term recovery.

Over 7 million Americans participate in bodybuilding, according to the latest statistics.

participate in bodybuilding, according to the latest statistics. Bodybuilding is shown to provide both physical and psychological benefits, including improved mood and body image.

Smart’s story echoes the importance of empowerment in trauma recovery.

Competing on a National Stage

Smart’s participation in bodybuilding is part of a larger movement of women entering the sport. Her debut was documented by TODAY.com and celebrated by followers across social media. For those curious about the structure and requirements of the sport, a complete guide to bodybuilding explains how competitions are judged, what training regimens are involved, and what it takes to stand out on stage. Official NPC competition results allow readers to see where competitors like Smart are making their mark.

Looking Forward

Elizabeth Smart’s journey from kidnapping survivor to bodybuilding competitor resonates widely. By taking the stage, she not only reclaims her narrative but also amplifies a message of resilience. Her visibility in the bodybuilding community may encourage more survivors to pursue healing in their own ways—demonstrating that with support and determination, new chapters are always possible.