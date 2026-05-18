Ella Langley Wins Song of the Year at 2026 ACM Awards

Ella Langley clinched Song of the Year at the 2026 ACM Awards, while Lainey Wilson energized the crowd with a standout opening performance.

Ella Langley was the standout winner at the 2026 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, held on May 18, as she claimed the coveted Song of the Year award. The star-studded evening, hosted by country legend Shania Twain, celebrated the genre’s biggest names and rising talents, with live performances and emotional moments capturing the spirit of today’s country music scene.

Highlights from the ACM Awards Ceremony

Ella Langley won Song of the Year, marking a major milestone in her rapidly ascending career.

won Song of the Year, marking a major milestone in her rapidly ascending career. Lainey Wilson opened the show with an energetic rendition of “Can’t Sit Still,” setting an electric tone for the evening.

opened the show with an energetic rendition of “Can’t Sit Still,” setting an electric tone for the evening. Shania Twain served as host, bringing her signature charisma and experience to the event.

Langley’s Song of the Year Win

Ella Langley’s victory in the Song of the Year category is a testament to her storytelling prowess and growing influence in the country music world. Her winning track resonated with both audiences and critics, building on a year of chart success. According to the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart, Langley’s music has steadily climbed the rankings, reflecting widespread listener appeal and significant airplay.

Lainey Wilson Ignites the Stage

Lainey Wilson kicked off the night with an explosive live performance of her hit “Can’t Sit Still.” Known for her dynamic stage presence, Wilson’s set was a highlight of the ceremony and drew praise from both fans and critics. Her opening act set a celebratory mood and showcased the energy currently pulsing through the country genre.

Shania Twain Brings Star Power as Host

Having Shania Twain as host underscored the ACM Awards’ commitment to honoring both legacy and new directions in country music. Twain, a multi-time ACM winner herself, offered a blend of nostalgia and insight, bridging generations of fans and performers.

Industry Trends and Impact

The ACM Awards remain a pivotal event in country music, spotlighting both commercial hits and artistic achievement. The U.S. Census Bureau notes that country music continues to enjoy broad popularity across the United States, with strong representation in streaming, sales, and live performances. Trends highlighted by industry statistics show increasing diversity among artists and audiences, an evolution reflected in this year’s ACM nominees and winners.

Looking Ahead

With Ella Langley’s Song of the Year win and Lainey Wilson’s unforgettable performance, the 2026 ACM Awards demonstrated the vitality and evolution of country music. As new talents rise and established stars continue to innovate, the genre remains a dynamic force in the American music landscape. For more on past winners and the history of the awards, readers can explore the comprehensive ACM Awards Winners Database.