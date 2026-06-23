Elliot Anderson’s England rise could spark British record transfer move

Elliot Anderson’s England breakthrough has put him on a path to a possible £120m move, after Forest bought him for £35m from Newcastle.

Elliot Anderson’s England debut has turned the Nottingham Forest midfielder into one of the Premier League’s most valuable assets, with Manchester City linked to a deal around £120m. His rapid rise under Thomas Tuchel is about more than one player: it shows how elite British talent, especially academy-developed talent, is now being priced as a premium financial product.

Anderson made his senior England debut against Andorra on 6 September 2025 and quickly won Tuchel’s trust. The England head coach called him “very, very good”, said he “passed the test” and later described him as “the full package”. Anderson, who has become central to Tuchel’s World Cup plans, said after the match that it was “all eyes on the World Cup”.

That international breakthrough has intensified the market around a player Forest signed only a year earlier. Newcastle United sold Anderson to Nottingham Forest for £35m in July 2024, a move Eddie Howe called “the most reluctant in my career” as Newcastle tried to close a PSR gap and avoid breaching Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules. Anderson had already made 55 first-team appearances for Newcastle, including 44 in the Premier League, before the sale.

Source: goal.com

Forest have been rewarded for keeping him. By June 2026, reports linked Manchester City with a move worth about £120m, while other reports said Forest had rejected a verbal offer of £106m plus add-ons. Anderson’s contract at the City Ground runs until 2029, giving Forest leverage in a market where top domestic talent has become scarce and expensive.

Any sale at that level would sit near the top of British football’s transfer ladder. The current record was reset when Liverpool signed Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for £125m in 2025. Before that, Liverpool’s move for Florian Wirtz had risen to as much as £116m, while Jack Grealish’s £100m transfer to Manchester City had stood as the benchmark since 2021.

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Anderson’s route to that valuation also explains why his England switch carried weight. He had represented Scotland at youth level and was eligible through his Scottish grandmother before choosing England. Raised in Whitley Bay and developed at Wallsend Boys’ Club, he came through the same North East football culture that produced Alan Shearer, Peter Beardsley and Michael Carrick. He was already marked out as a standout as a child, captaining and scoring a hat-trick in Valley Gardens Middle School’s win in the English leg of the Danone Nations Cup in 2014.

For clubs and recruiters, Anderson now represents a broader lesson in the economics of British player development. A £35m sale from Newcastle has become the foundation for a possible nine-figure move, and England’s embrace of him has only pushed the price higher.