Eloy Room made 15 saves and Curazao earned its first World Cup point, a 0-0 draw with Ecuador in Kansas City that kept its Group E hopes alive. The 37-year-old was named Player of the Match.

Eloy Room turned a World Cup debut into a national breakthrough, making 15 saves to hold Ecuador to a 0-0 draw in Kansas City, Missouri, and deliver Curazao its first point in FIFA World Cup history. FIFA named the 37-year-old goalkeeper Player of the Match after a performance that kept Ecuador out despite the pressure, the possession and the chances.

For Curazao, the result carried weight far beyond one scoreless night. It was the island’s first appearance at a World Cup, and the draw gave the small Caribbean nation a foothold in Group E alongside Germany, Côte d’Ivoire and Ecuador. With Curazao entering the tournament after finishing first in Group B of the third round of Concacaf qualifying, the point validated a run that had already lifted the program onto the sport’s biggest stage.

Room’s work was relentless. Ecuador had the lion’s share of possession and created most of the danger, but every phase of attack ran into the same obstacle: Room, diving, reacting and resetting under constant fire. FIFA said the goalkeeper left feeling “imbatible” against Ecuador, and the shot count told the story of a match in which Curazao spent long stretches defending its box rather than chasing the ball.

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The save total left Room one short of a World Cup record for a 90-minute match. Tim Howard owns that mark with 16 saves for the United States against Belgium in 2014, a standard that has stood for more than a decade. Room’s 15-stop night put him into rare company and underscored how close Curazao came to conceding despite the volume of Ecuador’s pressure.

The significance stretches well beyond one result or one goalkeeper. Curazao had a population of 158,006 as of Jan. 1, 2026, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics Curaçao, a scale that makes every World Cup point a national event. FIFA also noted that Room was among the first players to commit to Curazao, part of a project he said he had dreamed about for 11 years.

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Guided by Dutch coach Dick Advocaat, Curazao walked away from Kansas City with more than a clean sheet. It left with proof that a disciplined underdog, anchored by one extraordinary goalkeeper, can bend tournament math and keep a debut run alive.