ELTE Launches Advanced Artificial Intelligence Program

Hungary’s top university launches an advanced AI program, signaling a major step forward for technology education and research in Budapest.

Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE), one of Hungary’s oldest and most prestigious higher education institutions, has officially launched its flagship Artificial Intelligence programme. The announcement, first reported by Hungarian Conservative, marks a significant milestone for both ELTE and Hungary’s efforts to strengthen its position in cutting-edge technology education and research.

Meeting the Growing Demand for AI Expertise

Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping industries across Europe and the globe. Hungary has recognized the strategic importance of developing local AI talent, as outlined in the national artificial intelligence strategy. ELTE’s new program aims to meet an increasing demand for skilled professionals in this field, combining advanced coursework with hands-on research opportunities.

The programme offers specialized courses in machine learning, data science, robotics, and ethics of AI —preparing students for both academic and industry careers.

—preparing students for both academic and industry careers. According to the Hungarian Central Statistical Office, the number of students enrolled in computer science and engineering fields has been steadily rising, reflecting the growing interest in technology-driven careers.

ELTE’s Role in European AI Education

ELTE is not alone in expanding its focus on AI. Across Europe, universities are adapting curricula to address the challenges and opportunities of AI in higher education. However, ELTE’s program stands out due to its interdisciplinary approach, integrating insights from mathematics, computer science, linguistics, and cognitive science.

Hungarian Conservative noted that the program is designed to foster collaboration between students and leading AI researchers, connecting academic work with industry needs. This aligns with trends identified by the European University Association, which highlights the importance of university-industry partnerships in advancing AI research and practical applications.

Supporting Hungary’s AI Strategy and Innovation Ecosystem

The launch of ELTE’s program comes as Hungary continues to invest in artificial intelligence development at the national level. The country’s official AI strategy sets goals for increasing research output, supporting startups, and enhancing AI education nationwide.

Hungary’s AI sector is expected to see significant growth, with employment in AI-related fields projected to rise according to Statista data.

The government’s strategy emphasizes collaboration between universities, research institutes, and the private sector to accelerate innovation.

What the New Program Offers

The ELTE AI programme is structured to provide students with a solid foundation in core AI concepts and techniques, as well as exposure to real-world applications. Key highlights include:

Access to state-of-the-art laboratories and research projects.

Opportunities for internships and industry placements with leading tech companies in Hungary and abroad.

International partnerships that enable student exchanges and joint research initiatives.

Students graduating from the program will be prepared for careers in software development, data analysis, robotics, and academic research, among other fields.

Looking Ahead

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve and impact all areas of life, ELTE’s new flagship programme positions Hungary to play a more prominent role in the European technology landscape. By investing in advanced education and fostering collaboration across sectors, Hungary aims to equip the next generation of AI experts, researchers, and innovators.

For more details on the curriculum, admissions, and research opportunities, visit the official ELTE AI programme page.