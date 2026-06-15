Emam Ashour stuns Belgium, gives Egypt early lead in World Cup clash

Egyptian fans erupted in Seattle as Emam Ashour drilled an 18th-minute strike past Thibaut Courtois, putting Egypt ahead of Belgium.

Egyptian supporters turned Lumen Field into a sea of emotion as Emam Ashour struck from outside the area and put Egypt ahead of Belgium in Group G. Mohamed Salah set up the chance, and Ashour’s powerful finish beat Thibaut Courtois in the 18th or 19th minute of the first half, giving Egypt a 1-0 lead in Seattle.

The goal carried weight beyond the scoreline. It was Ashour’s first international goal for Egypt, a breakthrough from the Al Ahly midfielder after Salah found him in space on the edge of the box. Ashour took a touch and drove a low shot past Courtois, the Belgium and Real Madrid goalkeeper, in a moment that briefly sent the Egyptian end of the stadium into celebration.

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For Egypt, the strike came in a match loaded with history. The national team was chasing its first World Cup victory in its fourth appearance at the tournament, while Belgium arrived with the pedigree of a side that finished third in Russia in 2018. In a World Cup staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico, Seattle offered a vivid reminder that American venues can become temporary homelands for immigrant communities and traveling fan bases bringing their own flags, songs and rhythms into the stands.

The scene also pointed to how World Cup strategy plays out in places far from traditional football strongholds. Supporters who filled Lumen Field gave Egypt a clear emotional edge in the first half, helping transform the match into more than a neutral-site contest. The atmosphere showed why the United States is becoming an increasingly important stage for global soccer identities, where diaspora communities can make major tournaments feel intensely personal.

Photo by Adera Abdoulaye Dolo

The match did not stay at 1-0. ESPN’s live coverage recorded a 1-1 final score, but Ashour’s early goal still defined the opening stretch and gave Egypt the kind of moment it needed against one of Europe’s most experienced sides.