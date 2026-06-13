Embolo converts first 2026 World Cup penalty, puts Switzerland ahead of Qatar

VAR turned a collision between Mahmoud Abunada and Remo Freuler into Breel Embolo’s penalty, the first of the 2026 World Cup.

A brief, chaotic sequence in Qatar’s penalty area changed the tone of Group B almost immediately. Mahmoud Abunada collided with Remo Freuler, the referee pointed to the spot, and VAR then checked two possible offside positions before confirming the decision. Breel Embolo stepped up and converted, putting Switzerland ahead 1-0 and producing the first penalty of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The spot kick came in the 16th or 17th minute at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on June 13, 2026, and it did more than open the scoring. It gave Switzerland a fast emotional lift and forced Qatar to abandon any hope of settling into the match on its own terms. The first successful penalty of the tournament immediately shifted the tactical balance, because Qatar now had to chase the game against a Swiss side that could manage possession with a lead.

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For Switzerland, the moment was an early return on pressure in its opening match of the World Cup campaign. For Qatar, it was a difficult start against a team making its entry into the tournament in Group B, alongside Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The decision also placed a spotlight on officiating under World Cup pressure, with the VAR review of both the foul and the offside checks deciding whether the incident would stand as a penalty or disappear into the video review process.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

The broader context made the call even more significant. Qatar entered the match as the former host of the 2022 World Cup, which was played from November 20 to December 18, 2022, while the 2026 edition is the first to feature 48 teams and 104 matches across three host countries: Canada, Mexico and the United States. In that setting, the first penalty of the tournament became an early test of how tightly the expanded World Cup would be officiated, and how quickly one review could reshape a game.