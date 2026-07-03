Embolo strikes early as Switzerland leads Algeria in World Cup opener

Manzambi sprinted to the byline and Embolo finished first time, giving Switzerland an early 1-0 lead and forcing Algeria onto the back foot in Vancouver.

Breel Embolo finished first time from Johan Manzambi’s cross to put Switzerland 1-0 up against Algeria at BC Place in Vancouver. Manzambi had burst to the byline and delivered a precise ball, the kind of wide, direct move that had already defined Switzerland’s attacking edge in the tournament. The early strike immediately forced Algeria to chase the match in the round of 32.

Switzerland arrived unbeaten and had won its two group-stage matches in a row, then backed that form with a 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in which Manzambi scored twice. That history mattered in the opening minutes, because the same combination of pace, width and service appeared again: Manzambi stretched Algeria on the flank, and Embolo attacked the delivery with a sharp first-time finish.

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Algeria came into the knockout stage for the first time since Brazil 2014, with Riyad Mahrez as captain and Vladimir Petković in charge. Petković also had Ramy Bensebaini, Nabil Bentaleb, Aissa Mandi and Luca Zidane in his squad, but Switzerland’s early goal changed the tempo at once, narrowing Algeria’s margin for error and making every forward move carry more risk.

The match was scheduled for Thursday, July 2, 2026, with kickoff set for 20:00 in Vancouver, 05:00 on July 3 in Berna and 04:00 in Argel. It was Switzerland’s sixth consecutive World Cup and 13th overall, another marker of a side that has grown used to knockout football and to starting games with authority.

Mr.Drax via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Embolo brought that same tournament pedigree into Vancouver. He had scored Switzerland’s winning goal against Cameroon at Qatar 2022, the country where he was born, and drew attention that day by not celebrating. Against Algeria, he again provided the decisive end point, while Manzambi’s cross showed how quickly Switzerland could turn width into a goal and set the terms of the night.