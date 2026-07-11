Emergency! star Randolph Mantooth dies at 80

Randolph Mantooth, who made Johnny Gage a face of American paramedicine on Emergency!, died in Ventura at 80. His role helped shape EMS culture.

Randolph Mantooth, whose role as Johnny Gage on NBC’s Emergency! helped define how Americans pictured paramedics, died July 9 at a hospice facility in Ventura, California. He was 80, and his brother Donald Mantooth confirmed the death.

Born Sept. 19, 1945, in Sacramento, California, Mantooth spent more than 50 years working in television, documentaries, theater and film. But it was his breakout turn in 1972 as firefighter-paramedic Johnny Gage, opposite Kevin Tighe as Roy DeSoto, that made him a familiar face across the country. Emergency! ran for six seasons and turned emergency medical response into a weekly network drama at a moment when paramedicine was still emerging as a profession.

The show’s reach went well beyond prime-time entertainment. Coverage of its legacy says that within three years of its debut, 46 states had passed laws allowing paramedics to treat patients in the field. Another account says that within a decade more than half of Americans lived within 10 minutes of a paramedic. For viewers, Mantooth’s character helped make the idea of fast, trained prehospital care feel real and visible, long before EMS became part of everyday public language.

Mantooth kept working steadily after Emergency!, building a long soap-opera career that included more than 300 episodes as Alex Masters on ABC’s Loving and more than 200 episodes of The City. He remained closely identified with EMS and fire-service causes, appearing at public events and speaking often about emergency response issues.

AI-generated illustration

In 2011, Mantooth discussed carbon monoxide awareness in a Firehouse interview and described a near-death carbon monoxide experience during filming, a reminder that his connection to emergency medicine was not only professional but personal. More recently, a documentary project about paramedics listed Mantooth and Kevin Tighe as executive producers, extending the partnership that helped make Emergency! a lasting part of the culture of rescue work.

For firefighters, paramedics and the viewers who grew up watching Johnny Gage race into danger, Mantooth’s death closes the chapter on one of the most recognizable faces in television’s early portrayal of EMS. The influence of that role endured in the way Americans came to understand paramedics as a distinct profession, not just a television plot device.