Emilie Kiser announces pregnancy one year after son’s drowning death

Emilie Kiser announced she is pregnant with her third baby, more than a year after 3-year-old Trigg drowned in the family’s Chandler pool.

Emilie Kiser announced on Instagram on July 3 that she is pregnant with her third baby, more than a year after the drowning death of her 3-year-old son, Trigg. Kiser and her husband, Brady Kiser, also share a son, Teddy, who was born in March 2025.

Kiser wrote that the pregnancy news felt “very surreal” and had already been a “bright light” during some of the family’s darkest days.

AI-generated illustration

Trigg Kiser fell into the family’s backyard pool in Chandler, Arizona, on May 12, 2025. He was hospitalized and died six days later, on May 18, 2025. Chandler police said video evidence showed the child was unsupervised in the backyard for more than nine minutes before he entered the pool, and investigators recommended a felony child abuse charge against Brady Kiser. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office later declined to prosecute, saying there was no likelihood of conviction.

Kiser has described Trigg’s death as a preventable accident and said parents’ job is to protect their children. In late April 2026, she used her social media platforms to urge families to install pool fences, door alarms, locks and automatic door closers, to get CPR training, and to enroll children in swimming lessons or ISR courses.

Source: nypost.com

In June 2026, Kiser appeared on Jay Shetty’s podcast for her first in-depth interview about Trigg’s death and the life that followed.