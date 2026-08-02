Emirates NBD agrees to buy HSBC Egypt retail banking business

Emirates NBD is taking HSBC Egypt’s retail business, a move that signals Gulf banks are still pressing into North Africa as HSBC trims back.

Emirates NBD Bank agreed to buy HSBC Egypt’s retail banking business, a transaction that will add the British lender’s consumer portfolio, branch network and customer base to the Dubai bank’s footprint in Egypt. HSBC said the sale is expected to generate an estimated pre-tax gain of about US$0.3 billion.

The deal matters because it is more than a balance-sheet shift. Egypt is one of the region’s largest banking markets, with deep demand for deposits, consumer credit and everyday banking services, and Gulf lenders have increasingly targeted those flows as they look beyond slower-growing home markets. Retail banking in particular carries strategic value because it brings customer accounts, loan books, cards, mortgages and the possibility of cross-selling other products.

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WAM and Emirates 24|7 said the agreement will transfer HSBC Egypt’s retail banking portfolio, along with its branch and ATM network, customer base and relevant employees, subject to regulatory approvals. That gives Emirates NBD a ready-made consumer platform in a market where scale and distribution still matter, even as digital banking gains ground.

Photo by Mikhail Nilov

The purchase also builds on Emirates NBD’s existing presence in the country through Emirates NBD Egypt S.A.E., a wholly owned subsidiary of Emirates NBD Bank (P.J.S.C.). The bank has expanded in Egypt before: in 2012, Emirates NBD and BNP Paribas signed an agreement for Emirates NBD to buy BNP Paribas Egypt, a precedent that shows how long Cairo has sat on the UAE lender’s strategic map.

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For HSBC, the sale fits a broader effort to simplify its global portfolio. On October 23, 2025, HSBC began reviewing its Egypt retail business as part of a wider restructuring, and Retail Banker International said the review was limited to retail banking and would not affect wholesale activities. HSBC later said Egypt remained an important market for its corporate and institutional banking business, with strong growth potential, as it kept focus on two-way trade and investment flows for multinational and domestic wholesale clients.

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The transaction points to a clear divide in regional banking strategy. Emirates NBD is buying growth and scale in North Africa, while HSBC is shedding consumer exposure in favor of businesses it sees as more strategic. In a market shaped by currency pressure, reform and rising competition for household deposits, that leaves Emirates NBD with a larger platform and HSBC with a cleaner, narrower role.