Emma Finucane makes history with four Commonwealth Games golds

Emma Finucane became the first sprint cyclist to win four track golds at one Commonwealth Games, capping a record run in Glasgow.

Emma Finucane completed a four-gold Commonwealth Games haul in Glasgow, becoming the first sprint cyclist to win four track gold medals at the same Games. The Welsh rider’s latest milestone capped a week in which she had already taken team sprint gold on Thursday, individual sprint gold on Friday and the 1,000m time trial title on Saturday.

Finucane’s most striking win came in the women’s team sprint, where Wales beat England by 0.141 seconds in a Games record time of 46.760. Rhian Edmunds and Lowri Thomas rode alongside Finucane in the victory over England, with the result giving Wales one of its sharpest margins of the meeting at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

She added the individual sprint title in two straight rides, winning the final by 0.024 seconds. That made her the first Welsh woman to collect three gold medals at a single Commonwealth Games before she went on to complete the four-gold landmark.

Finucane said the emotional weight of the moment was part of the achievement. “Every time I go up there and sing the anthem I’m just really trying to soak it in, my family are right in front of me and these moments are why I ride my bike,” she said.

Cs-wolves via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The scale of Wales’s haul also ran through Anna Morris, who won the women’s 4,000m individual pursuit, and left Wales with four cycling medals on the day in Glasgow. The Welsh success made the velodrome one of the clearest battlegrounds in the wider meeting with England, where the margins were measured in hundredths of a second rather than broad dominance.

Finucane’s record is more than a personal tally. She is at her second Commonwealth Games and has already won medals for Great Britain at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, a combination that places her at the sharp end of Britain’s sprint development pathway. Glasgow showed how quickly that pipeline can produce riders who win across multiple events, and how narrow the gap is between Commonwealth command and the heavier Olympic standard that now follows.