Emma Roberts marries Cody John in Idaho wedding

Emma Roberts wed Cody John at his family estate in Sun Valley, Idaho, after a July 2024 Instagram engagement. The private mountain setting signaled a tightly managed celebrity moment.

Emma Roberts married Cody John at his family estate in Sun Valley, Idaho, turning a private mountain property into the setting for one of Hollywood’s more controlled life events. The couple, both 35, had been engaged since July 2024.

The Idaho location mattered as much as the guest list would have at a more conventional celebrity venue. An outdoor ceremony on family land in Sun Valley offered the kind of separation from Los Angeles, paparazzi routes and hotel-heavy wedding circuits that many public figures now prize when a personal milestone risks becoming a publicity event.

Roberts announced the engagement on Instagram on July 16, 2024, and later made her first public appearance with John after the engagement. That timeline put the marriage at roughly two years after the proposal, with the couple’s relationship already public by at least 2022 before it moved into a more formal phase.

Roberts also enters the marriage with a personal history that has long attracted attention in entertainment coverage. She shares a son, Rhodes, with actor Garrett Hedlund, and earlier relationship retrospectives have linked her to Evan Peters as well as Hedlund. Those details have made Roberts a familiar figure in the celebrity economy, where romance, family life and public image often move together.

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The Sun Valley wedding fits a broader pattern in modern fame: stars are increasingly shifting high-profile life moments away from the obvious Hollywood centers and toward private, branded spaces that can be staged on their own terms. A family estate in Idaho is not just a backdrop; it is a form of access control, one that limits the number of eyes on the event and helps define how much of it becomes public.

For Roberts and John, the marriage marked the latest step in a relationship that has moved from private to public to formal without losing the carefully guarded setting that now surrounds so many celebrity milestones.