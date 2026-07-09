Emmy nominations surprise with Ariana Madix nod, Amazing Race snub

Ariana Madix scored her first Emmy nod for Love Island USA as The Amazing Race missed the main reality race despite 108 nominations and 15 wins.

Ariana Madix earned her first Emmy nomination for hosting Love Island USA as the Television Academy opened the 78th Emmy Awards field with a mix of established hitmakers and sharper-than-usual omissions. The nominations were announced July 8 by Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre in the Saban Media Center in Los Angeles, with the ceremony set to air live on NBC and stream on Peacock on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026.

Madix’s nod marks a notable ascent for a reality host whose profile grew with Peacock’s Love Island USA, where she took over in Season 6 after Sarah Hyland and Arielle Vandenberg. Her nomination gives Emmy voters a clear signal that a newer celebrity pipeline, built through reality television and streaming franchises, is now landing in the same prestige lane long occupied by broadcast veterans and scripted names.

The other major shock came in reality competition. The Amazing Race, one of the medium’s most decorated competition brands, did not make the five-show lineup for Outstanding Reality Competition Program after being nominated in 2025. The Television Academy’s awards history page lists the series with 108 nominations and 15 wins, a résumé that made its absence especially stark. This year’s category instead went to Dancing With the Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Survivor, Top Chef and The Traitors.

Raav via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

The omission mattered because The Amazing Race still showed up elsewhere in the nominations, including technical categories such as casting, cinematography, directing and picture editing. That split underscores how Emmy voters are drawing a tighter line between legacy craft respect and the main category prestige that helps define which franchises still count as central to television’s awards conversation.

Across the field, the power map also favored a different kind of dominance. HBO Max’s The Pitt led all programs with 25 nominations, while Hacks set a new comedy-series record with 24. The Television Academy also used the 78th cycle to alter its rules, including merged variety categories, another sign that the awards are being reorganized as much by category mechanics as by the shows themselves.