Employers eye scaling back GLP-1 weight-loss drug coverage in 2027

Employers are preparing to trim GLP-1 coverage in 2027, even as some patients face $149-a-month self-pay options and others lose insurance help altogether.

Workers who count on employer health plans to pay for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs are facing a harder road ahead. About 10% of employers that already cover the medicines say they plan to drop them in 2027, a sign that companies are beginning to pull back as monthly bills for obesity treatment keep climbing.

The pressure is showing up across large employers, where GLP-1 coverage remains uneven. A Business Group on Health survey found 67% of employers covered the drugs for weight management in 2026, but nearly eight in 10 said GLP-1s are driving up company health-care costs. Nearly eight in 10 also said executive leadership is involved in coverage decisions, underscoring how central the drugs have become to benefit strategy. Many employers say they are not seeing the savings they expected from pharmacy benefit managers and other intermediaries.

The cost fight is colliding with a widespread medical need. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show 40.3% of adults age 20 and older had obesity from August 2021 through August 2023, and 72.4% were overweight, including obesity. That helps explain why the drugs have spread so quickly, but it also shows why a coverage rollback would hit workers unevenly. People with insurance that covers the medicine may keep access; those who lose coverage could be pushed toward cash prices that are out of reach for many households.

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Cigna has already moved in that direction for its own workforce. The company will stop covering GLP-1 weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy and Zepbound for employees effective July 1, 2026, with refill access under the old coverage ending June 30. The move highlights the same balance employers nationwide are weighing: supporting treatment for a chronic disease while trying to hold down premiums and pharmacy spending.

The market is broadening, but that has not made the drugs cheap enough for everyone. Novo Nordisk says some oral Wegovy doses cost $149 a month for self-pay patients, while Eli Lilly says Foundayo is available through LillyDirect and retail pharmacies nationwide, with self-pay starting at $149 a month and commercial coverage starting at $25 a month. Mercer, which defines large employers as companies with more than 500 workers, found 44% cover GLP-1 drugs for obesity and 5% plan to drop coverage in 2027. The numbers point to a benefit that is expanding in medicine but tightening in the workplace, where access increasingly depends on whether an employer can still afford to stand behind it.