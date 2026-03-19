EmpoWomen, backed by the European Innovation Council, is intensifying efforts to empower women-led deep-tech startups across Europe, aiming to close gender gaps in innovation.

EmpoWomen, a program supported by the European Innovation Council (EIC) Women Leadership Programme, is intensifying its mission to empower women-led deep-tech startups in Europe. By providing targeted support and resources, the initiative aims to address the persistent gender gap in the region’s innovation and technology sectors.

Addressing Persistent Gender Disparities

According to recent Eurostat data, women remain significantly underrepresented in science and engineering across the EU, accounting for less than 41% of scientists and engineers and only a fraction of startup founders. These disparities are even more pronounced in deep-tech fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and advanced materials. The EmpoWomen initiative focuses specifically on these sectors, where women’s participation is among the lowest in the innovation ecosystem.

How EmpoWomen Works

The EmpoWomen project provides a platform for women entrepreneurs to access mentorship, networking, and funding opportunities. Through a combination of tailored training and connections to investors and industry leaders, the program seeks to increase the number of women-led startups that secure investment and bring innovative solutions to market.

Participants benefit from intensive business coaching and pitch preparation.

The program connects founders with experienced mentors from across Europe’s innovation landscape.

EmpoWomen awards financial support and visibility opportunities, helping startups scale faster.

Official Backing and Broader Impact

The initiative is part of the broader EIC strategy to support women-led startups. The EIC Women Leadership Programme has already backed numerous projects and provided direct funding to outstanding women innovators. These efforts are aligned with EU policy priorities for closing the gender gap in research and innovation, as highlighted in the She Figures 2021 report, which underscores the economic and societal benefits of a more inclusive innovation economy.

By targeting deep-tech sectors, EmpoWomen also addresses the particular barriers that women face in accessing venture capital and commercialisation support in high-risk, high-reward fields. The EIC notes that although women-led companies represent a growing share of European startups, they continue to receive a disproportionately small share of investment funding.

Looking Forward: Measuring Progress

Tracking progress is a priority for the initiative. The EIGE gender statistics database and other data sources will be used to monitor the impact of EmpoWomen, including the number of startups supported, follow-on funding raised, and broader trends in women’s participation in deep-tech entrepreneurship. As the initiative grows, it aims not only to support individual founders but also to inspire systemic change across Europe’s innovation landscape.

With the backing of the EIC and EU policymakers, EmpoWomen is positioned as a catalyst for greater gender equality and entrepreneurial success in deep-tech. The coming years will reveal how these efforts translate into more women taking the lead in Europe’s most transformative industries.