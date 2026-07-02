EMS audio suggests cardiac arrest at McConnell’s Washington home

EMS audio tied to McConnell’s Washington home described an unconscious person and a possible cardiac arrest before 9 a.m. on June 14.

EMS personnel were dispatched to Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Washington, D.C., home before 9 a.m. on June 14, 2026, after a call about an unconscious person who appeared to be in cardiac arrest. In the public audio, a dispatcher used the term “cardiac arrest” and a medic said there was “CPR in progress” at McConnell’s address, while the senator’s name was not mentioned in the recording.

McConnell’s office said that morning only that he had been admitted to the hospital and was “receiving excellent care.” The office did not say what prompted the emergency, and it has not disclosed whether McConnell remained hospitalized after the initial admission.

AI-generated illustration

The day after the hospitalization, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he had spoken with McConnell and that he “sounded good.” By June 22, McConnell’s office said he was still working closely with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters, but would not vote that week.

The June hospitalization fit into a series of health episodes that have shadowed McConnell in recent years. He was hospitalized in February 2026 for “flu-like symptoms.” He also suffered a concussion and fractured rib after a fall in March 2023, and had another fall in 2024 that caused minor injuries.

United States Senate via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

McConnell, 84, first entered the U.S. Senate in 1984 and served as Senate Republican leader from 2007 to 2025, longer than any other party leader in the chamber’s history. He announced in February 2025 that he would not seek reelection, and his current term ends in January 2027.