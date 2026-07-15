England and Argentina renew World Cup rivalry in semifinal showdown

England and Argentina met in Atlanta with Maradona’s 1986 legacy, England’s semifinal scars and the top-four rankings sharpening the stakes.

England and Argentina met at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta with a place in the World Cup final at stake, and FIFA framed the semifinal as one of the tournament’s most loaded fixtures. Poppy Miller, the lead host for CBS Sports Golazo, put the game alongside Spain’s win over France as the clearest measure of whether England could control the match or be pulled into Argentina’s preferred rhythm.

The historical weight is unusually heavy. FIFA describes England-Argentina as one of the World Cup’s most enduring rivalries, shaped most sharply by the 1986 Mexico quarterfinal and the 1998 meeting that followed. In Mexico City, Diego Maradona scored both the infamous Hand of God goal and the later Goal of the Century, a performance FIFA still points to four decades later as one of the defining moments in World Cup history. FIFA also notes that England hold a marginally better head-to-head record in World Cup meetings, a small edge that matters far less than the memory of Argentina’s biggest wins.

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England arrived under their own pressure. FIFA says this was only their fourth World Cup semifinal, and the national team were still chasing a first title since 1966. The previous two semifinal exits, in 1990 and 2018, had left England with a familiar burden: getting close enough to raise expectations, then failing to finish the job. That history made the Atlanta meeting feel less like a routine knockout tie and more like a test of whether England could finally turn pedigree into a final appearance.

Photo by Franco Monsalvo

Eric.Jason.Cross via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The broader 2026 picture made the night even sharper. FIFA said the top four teams in its FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking reached the World Cup semifinals for the first time ever, with Spain, France, England and Argentina filling the last four places. That level of seeding underlined how little room there was for error, and why Spain’s win over France became the practical benchmark for the other semifinal. The bracket set the final for July 19, 2026, and the third-place playoff for July 18, leaving England and Argentina to decide which side of that schedule they would reach.