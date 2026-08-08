England and Wales brace for fifth heatwave as temperatures soar

Heat is set to build again across England and Wales, with a fifth widespread heatwave likely next week and 30C-plus temperatures forecast in the south-east.

Heat will build across England and Wales again over the weekend, and BBC Weather says a fifth widespread heatwave of the year is likely to be declared next week. Temperatures from Sunday into next week could exceed 30C in south-east England and reach the mid-to-high 30Cs in some places, extending a summer already marked by repeated spells of extreme heat.

The Met Office defines a UK heatwave as at least three consecutive days above a location’s local threshold, which varies by county and is usually between 25C and 28C. That standard has been met repeatedly this year, and weather agencies have already warned that extreme heat can hit health and infrastructure, with the UK Health Security Agency issuing yellow heat-health alerts in past heatwaves and amber warnings previously widened across much of England when temperatures climbed to 35C.

The latest surge comes after a year in which the UK has already seen record-breaking conditions. In May, parts of the country officially entered a heatwave as Kew Gardens in London recorded a provisional spring high of 35.1C. BBC News said in July that the hottest day of the year in the south of England is now typically 4.5C warmer than it was in 1961 to 1990, a sign of how sharply the baseline has shifted.

The pressure has not been limited to the thermometer. BBC Weather said the south-east of England suffered mains water supply issues during the record-breaking heatwave at the end of May because demand spiked. Later in the summer, July 2026 was confirmed as the driest July on record for England and Wales, and parts of central England went 15 days without measurable rain, the longest dry spell there since June 1996. That combination of heat and dryness raises the strain on water systems just as outdoor workers, older people and those with existing health conditions face the greatest risk from repeated high temperatures.

BBC Weather said the heatwave threat could persist even if the second half of summer brings spells of rain. The Met Office has said further heatwaves cannot be ruled out, while late July and August are still likely to stay largely above average, leaving England and Wales exposed to more rounds of heat, dry ground and pressure on public services.