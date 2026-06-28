England beat Panama 2-0 to top World Cup group

England topped Group L, but only after a bruising 2-0 win over Panama exposed how much sharper Thomas Tuchel’s side still needs to be.

England reached the knockout rounds as Group L winners, but only after a grinding 2-0 victory over Panama at MetLife Stadium that stayed scoreless until halftime and underlined how much work remains before the elimination rounds. Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane scored after the break to carry England through a match that many observers described as tight, physical and awkward for long stretches.

The result gave England seven points and first place in Group L, sending the national team into the round of 16. It also sharpened the scrutiny on Thomas Tuchel’s assessment of the section, which he had already described as one of the most difficult in the opening phase of the World Cup. Panama made that warning feel real. The Central American side competed better than many expected and forced England into a slog rather than a showcase.

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For 45 minutes, England could not break through. The match was 0-0 at the interval, with Panama slowing the pace and denying space in front of goal. England eventually found the decisive openings in the second half, first through Bellingham and then through Kane, whose finish sealed the points and preserved England’s place at the top of the group. Kane’s goal also moved him into England’s all-time lead for World Cup scoring, adding a personal milestone to a team performance that still felt incomplete.

Tuchel’s post-match tone reflected that reality. He described the contest as very complicated and very physical, a blunt acknowledgment that England was pushed harder than the final score suggested. That matters because the next opponent will not allow the same margin for error. Panama’s resistance left England with a clear warning: the team’s defensive shape, tempo control and ability to manage pressure all need to improve before the knockout rounds begin.

Антон Зайцев via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

England will take the three points and the group win, but the bigger test begins now. The gap between surviving Group L and contending for the title will be measured not by control, but by how much cleaner England becomes when the margins narrow.