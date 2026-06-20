England beat Scotland by 38 runs to close on T20 World Cup semifinals

England’s 38-run win over Scotland at Headingley kept them unbeaten, top of Group B and on track for the T20 World Cup semifinals.

England’s batting depth carried them through another pressure game, and a 38-run victory over Scotland at Headingley left the hosts in control of Group B and moving closer to the semifinals. The margin mattered, but so did the manner: England stayed unbeaten, protected their position at the top of the group and showed they can keep scoring at pace without losing grip on the match.

The contest produced 362 runs in all, the highest combined total in a Women’s T20 World Cup match, and that figure captures the scale of England’s advantage. At Headingley, a venue named by the International Cricket Council as one of seven host grounds for the 2026 tournament, England’s lineup again made aggression look sustainable rather than reckless. That is the central question facing a home side carrying expectation into a global event, and England’s answer against Scotland was to keep the tempo high while still finishing with a winning cushion.

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The result also sharpened the picture in Group B. Scotland finished fourth with two points from three matches after the defeat, while England’s unbeaten run left them with an iron grip on first place. In a tournament where the top two teams from each group advance, that position gives England direct control of their route into the knockout stage and reduces the pressure on their remaining fixtures.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

The wider context only heightens the significance. The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is being staged in England and Wales from 12 June to 5 July, with 33 matches spread across seven top-tier venues. The semifinals are scheduled for The Oval on 30 June and 2 July, and the final will be played at Lord’s on 5 July. England’s performance against Scotland suggested a formula that can hold up when the stakes rise: aggressive batting, run production across the innings and enough composure to turn a high-scoring game into a decisive win.

Photo by Arsal Point

For England, that is the distinction between being a host side under scrutiny and a team that looks capable of carrying its batting firepower into the semifinals and, potentially, the final weekend at Lord’s.