England beat Ukraine, but Spain deny automatic World Cup place

England beat Ukraine 3-0, but Spain’s 6-1 win over Iceland sealed Group A3 and left the Lionesses needing two play-off rounds for Brazil.

England finished the night with a routine 3-0 win over Ukraine at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, yet the bigger result came elsewhere. Spain’s 6-1 victory over Iceland secured top spot in Group A3 and sent England into the European play-offs for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

The qualification math turned on head-to-head, and that was the point where England’s campaign slipped. Sarina Wiegman’s side had beaten Spain 1-0 at Wembley in April, but Friday’s 4-0 defeat to La Roja proved decisive when the two sides ended level on points. Spain held the tiebreaker, so England’s victory over Ukraine could not change the outcome.

England’s performance against Ukraine was professional rather than dramatic. Jess Carter opened the scoring in the 14th minute, Georgia Stanway added a second in the 37th, and Beth Mead made it 3-0 in the 67th minute. It completed a league-stage record of five wins from six matches, a strong return that still left England short of automatic qualification because one loss to Spain outweighed the rest of the group stage.

That is the harsh logic of UEFA’s qualifying format. With only 11 direct places available for the 2027 tournament in Brazil, plus one further spot potentially available through FIFA’s intercontinental play-offs, the European play-offs now become the last route for England. The Lionesses, who are the 2023 World Cup runners-up and the reigning European champions, have been seeded for that next phase.

The draw is set for 18 June, with Round 1 ties scheduled for October 2026 and Round 2 to be played later in the October-November-December international windows. The seven best-ranked Round 2 winners will qualify directly for the World Cup, while the remaining Round 2 winner will move on to the intercontinental play-offs.

England’s group also included Iceland and Ukraine, with Iceland finishing on six points and Ukraine on zero. The standings left no room for argument: England were good enough to win most of their matches, but not good enough to absorb the cost of one heavy defeat when Spain controlled the tie-break. Two home-and-away knockout ties now stand between England and Brazil next summer.