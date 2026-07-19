England beats France 6-4 for World Cup bronze, Saka nets hat trick

Bukayo Saka’s hat trick sent England past France 6-4 in Miami Gardens, a 10-goal bronze-medal match that was the World Cup’s wildest since 1982.

England beat France 6-4 in Miami Gardens, Florida, to claim World Cup bronze in a chaotic third-place match driven by Bukayo Saka’s hat trick and Kylian Mbappé’s late surge. The 10-goal finish turned the playoff into the highest-scoring World Cup game since Hungary’s 10-1 rout of El Salvador in 1982.

Saka’s three goals carried England to its best World Cup result since 1966, a milestone that gives Gareth Southgate’s side a tangible measure of progress even after the pain of a semifinal exit. England did not merely survive a consolation match; it attacked with enough force to overwhelm one of the tournament’s most talented defenses and leave with a medal instead of an empty finish.

Mbappé kept France in the game with a second-half double and finished the tournament with 10 goals, still leading the scoring race while also moving past Lionel Messi’s career World Cup goal total. France’s collapse in a match that demanded composure under pressure added to the sense that this World Cup has punished defensive lapses at the highest level, especially once the semifinals gave way to a bronze-medal game with little room for recovery.

Photo by Ollie Craig

حسین ظهروند via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

The result came after both England and France were sent to the third-place playoff by semifinal defeats, and the tempo in Miami Gardens reflected the stakes for two teams trying to leave with momentum. England’s bronze suggested a national side built to create and finish chances on the biggest stage. France’s 6-4 loss, by contrast, showed how quickly even elite tournament teams can unravel when attacking ambition outruns defensive control.