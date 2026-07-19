England beats France 6-4 for World Cup bronze, Saka nets hat trick
Bukayo Saka’s hat trick sent England past France 6-4 in Miami Gardens, a 10-goal bronze-medal match that was the World Cup’s wildest since 1982.
England beat France 6-4 in Miami Gardens, Florida, to claim World Cup bronze in a chaotic third-place match driven by Bukayo Saka’s hat trick and Kylian Mbappé’s late surge. The 10-goal finish turned the playoff into the highest-scoring World Cup game since Hungary’s 10-1 rout of El Salvador in 1982.
Saka’s three goals carried England to its best World Cup result since 1966, a milestone that gives Gareth Southgate’s side a tangible measure of progress even after the pain of a semifinal exit. England did not merely survive a consolation match; it attacked with enough force to overwhelm one of the tournament’s most talented defenses and leave with a medal instead of an empty finish.
Mbappé kept France in the game with a second-half double and finished the tournament with 10 goals, still leading the scoring race while also moving past Lionel Messi’s career World Cup goal total. France’s collapse in a match that demanded composure under pressure added to the sense that this World Cup has punished defensive lapses at the highest level, especially once the semifinals gave way to a bronze-medal game with little room for recovery.
The result came after both England and France were sent to the third-place playoff by semifinal defeats, and the tempo in Miami Gardens reflected the stakes for two teams trying to leave with momentum. England’s bronze suggested a national side built to create and finish chances on the biggest stage. France’s 6-4 loss, by contrast, showed how quickly even elite tournament teams can unravel when attacking ambition outruns defensive control.
Sources
- [1]telemundo.com
- [2]mid-day.com
- [3]adn.com
- [4]seattletimes.com
- [5]cbs46.com
- [6]x.com
- [7]cnbc-tv18.com
- [8]fifa.com
Mike Shaw
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