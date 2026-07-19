The Sheffield Press
Sports

England beats France 6-4 for World Cup bronze, Saka stars

Bukayo Saka’s hat-trick powered England past France 6-4 in Miami, while Spanish-language coverage centered Kylian Mbappé’s scoring record chase.

Sarah Mitchell

Sarah Mitchell

2 min read
England beats France 6-4 for World Cup bronze, Saka stars
England beats France 6-4 for World Cup bronze, Saka stars

England beat France 6-4 at Miami Stadium to take World Cup bronze, with Bukayo Saka’s hat-trick driving a game that finished as the highest-scoring third-place match in 44 years. The result gave England its best World Cup finish since lifting the trophy in 1966, while France left Miami after a semifinal loss to Spain and another defensive collapse.

Spanish-language coverage framed the match as more than a consolation game. The emphasis fell on the scoreline, Saka’s three goals and Kylian Mbappé’s place in the tournament’s record book, a packaging that turned the bronze-medal match into a global headline rather than a footnote before the final between Argentina and Spain. In that framing, the game was a showcase of individual brilliance and tournament history, not just the end of France’s run.

AI-generated illustration
AI-generated illustration

Mbappé scored twice for France and reached 10 goals in the tournament, leaving him close to the Golden Boot. The coverage also said he became the tournament’s all-time leading scorer, a mark that gave his afternoon in Miami a statistical weight that went beyond France’s defeat. Another storyline carried through the Spanish-language reports: Mbappé had moved past Lionel Messi in the tournament scoring race, a comparison that added another layer of international attention for readers across Latin America and Spain.

Related stock photo
Photo by Bechir Lachiheb
Bukayo Saka — Wikimedia Commons
حسین ظهروند via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Saka’s performance gave England a different kind of milestone. His three goals helped deliver a result that matched the attacking tempo of the occasion and secured a third-place finish in a match presented as the third-place game with the most goals in 44 years. With England finishing on the podium and France leaving after a 2-0 semifinal defeat to Spain, the final World Cup night before the title match was defined by a scoreline that forced both teams into the record books.

Sources

  1. [1]telemundo.com
  2. [2]dallasnews.com
  3. [3]lanacion.com.ar
  4. [4]elfinanciero.com.mx
  5. [5]cadena3.com
  6. [6]cnnespanol.cnn.com
  7. [7]youtube.com

Tags

#Sports#England#France#World Cup#Saka
Sarah Mitchell

Sarah Mitchell

Political correspondent with a sharp eye for the mechanics of government. Covers legislation, elections, and civic affairs with a focus on what policy changes actually mean for everyday people.