England brace for World Cup semi-final as Widdecombe death probe deepens

England’s semi-final with Argentina was set against a widening Ann Widdecombe murder probe, now led by counter-terrorism police after new evidence emerged.

England were set to face Argentina in Atlanta at 20:00 BST in the World Cup semi-final, with millions across the UK expected to watch. The match carried the weight of a rivalry that has already taken the two sides into five previous World Cup meetings, while England chased only their second place in a World Cup final after near misses in 1990 and 2018.

Sir Geoff Hurst added to the build-up by publicly backing England, and the morning papers leaned into pep-talk headlines as they tried to feed the national optimism around the game. That sporting lift sat alongside a far darker story, with broadsheets giving heavy space to the widening investigation into the death of Ann Widdecombe and tabloid front pages splitting the day’s mood between hope and alarm.

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Widdecombe, 78, was found dead at her home in Haytor, on Dartmoor in Devon, on Thursday, July 9, 2026. Police have said the former minister and Reform UK figure was the victim of a targeted attack, and counter-terrorism police took over the case after new information and evidence emerged.

A 28-year-old man from Rotherham was arrested in connection with the death, first on suspicion of murder and later under terrorism legislation, as detectives obtained extra time to question him. Investigators are now examining whether the suspect may have been planning further attacks on other Reform UK politicians, while also looking at possible motives, including Widdecombe’s views on homosexuality.

Photo by Vlad Vasnetsov

Manchester2k6 at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The political response has widened with the investigation. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has accepted an offer from Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to discuss security concerns raised by the killing, underlining how quickly the case has moved from a local death in Devon into a national security issue. For one side of the front pages, England’s route to Atlanta was a chance to dream of a final. For the other, Widdecombe’s death had turned the day into a test of how exposed public figures can be in a climate of rising threat.